SOHC remembers veterans

GREENVILLE – State of the Heart Care will be hosting several remembrance luncheons this month to honor veterans. They invite veterans, family, and friends to help remember those who have sacrificed their lives to keep our country free.

There will be a luncheon and short program at three different locations: May 14 at the VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville; May 15 at the American Legion, 601 N. 2nd St., Coldwater; and May 21 at the American Legion, 211 W. Walnut St., Portland, Ind.

Seating is limited; RSVP to Debra Dunn at 937-548-2999 or ddunn@stateoftheheartcare.org by May 8 to let them know which day you would like to attend.