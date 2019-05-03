Chrome Divas form in Greenville

GREENVILLE – A group of local women formed a chapter of Chrome Divas in June of last year ,in Greenville.

The Chrome Divas Inc. is a non-profit, ladies-only motorcycle organization, consisting of both riders and passengers and even some non-riding women who just love motorcycles and participating in charity functions.

It originated in Tallahassee, Fla., in 2001, and created to provide a means of camaraderie, community participation and a national line to all women who ride motorcycles and strive to be known as outstanding citizens in their communities with a preference to ride, have fun and share their talents and compassion in group effort.

Chrome Divas Inc. has a trademark logo that identifies them as a female motorcycle organization.

Connie Smith, the director of the Greenville organization, said the local mission is to bring a positive image to women motorcyclists.

“Four of us (including the other officers listed below) used to belong to another chapter in Troy (Lost Creek), which is no longer in existence,” Smith said. “Then, we decided to start one of our own with a different benefit here. I have a niece, Heather, who has multiple sclerosis.”

They group sponsored a “succulent event” in March with proceeds going to help fund the poker run.

“We are still open to donations,” she said.

Chrome Divas in Greenville is sponsoring a poker run with four stops, benefiting those suffering with multiple sclerosis, complete with a 50/50, local vendors, food, auction, raffle and deejay. It will be held June 29, at the Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St. The first bike will go out and noon and the late bike back in by 5 p.m.

Cost for the event is $15 for a single rider and $20 for a rider and passenger.

“Non-riders are welcome to attend, eat and participate,” one of their posters reads. “Cost of the meal is $8 per meal per person..”

They are also conducting a raffle for a 2005 Honda Rebel, with tickets costing $10 apiece.

Current members are Director Connie Smith, Co-Director Gena Hoyt, Secretary Deb Pollic, Historian Shawn Spivey as well as Beverly and Jennifer Deskin, Angie Gibbons, Ann Horn, Stephanie Portemont, Tonja Rammel and Kasey Widener.

They come from all walks of life – a quality tech person, a nurse, para-professional, factory worker, a beautician, an aesthestician/manicurist., safety coordinator, homemaker and retirees.

Members in-waiting are Carla Helm and Dawn Morris.

“We’re growing,” Smith said.

Members of the Chrome Divas Inc. In Greenville thus far are front row, from left to right, Beverly Deskin, Kasey Widener, Jennifer Deskin, and Shawn Spivy; and back row, Angela Gibbons, Stephanie Portemont, Tonja Rammel, Ann Horn, Gena Hoyt, Connie Smith and Deb Pollic. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_DSC01298-Copy.jpg Members of the Chrome Divas Inc. In Greenville thus far are front row, from left to right, Beverly Deskin, Kasey Widener, Jennifer Deskin, and Shawn Spivy; and back row, Angela Gibbons, Stephanie Portemont, Tonja Rammel, Ann Horn, Gena Hoyt, Connie Smith and Deb Pollic. Linda Moody|Darke County Media Here is the patch the Chrome Divas wear on the back of their jackets. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_DSC01300.jpg Here is the patch the Chrome Divas wear on the back of their jackets. Linda Moody|Darke County Media

