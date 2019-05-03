Poultry and Pints Homebrew Competition

VERSAILLES – If you’re a garage brewer or weekend hops warrior now is your opportunity to enter your favorite beverage into the areas first BJCP homebrew competition. The Midwestern Ohio Brewing Society (MOBS) in collaboration with Poultry Days is hosting a Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) sanctioned homebrew competition on Sunday, June 16 in Versailles.

The “Poultry and Pints” competition is limited to 30 entries with each person limited to two entries, each in a separate subcategory. The deadline to register is June 5 and all entries must be received by end of day June 9. The registration fee is $10 per entry and delivery instructions are provided at registration. In addition to awards, the Best of Show will have the opportunity to brew their recipe at Endless Pint Brewing in Versailles.

For questions about the competition go to “Poultry and Pints” under activities at www.versaillespoultrydays.com or email jvbergman1@gmail.com. New this year, the festival will offer beverages from Moeller Brew Barn, Lake Rat Brewing, Tailspin Brewing Co. and Endless Pint Brewing. The 68th annual Poultry Days Festival will be held June 14-16. Find a full schedule at www.versaillespoultrydays.com.