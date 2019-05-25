PERI meeting planned

GREENVILLE – The next meeting/luncheon of the Darke County Retired Public Employees will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3, at Chenoweth Trails, 440 Greenville-Nashville Road, Greenville. They will meet at the VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville, at 11 a.m. and caravan/carpool to the facility. Attendees can also make the trip on their own and meet the group there. They will have a picnic, which will cost $9.

April Brubaker and Dusty Yingst will speak about the Light Foundation and all their programs.

Anyone who has retired that is affiliated with Ohio Public Employees (OPERS) is welcome to attend and is eligible to join the local chapter of PERI. If you would like to attend this meeting, you will need to make reservations by calling Vivian Nieport, attendance and contact chairman, at (937) 548-3961 on or before Tuesday, May 28, noon. If there is no answer, leave a message and Vivian will return your call. Current members will be contacted by the PERI calling committee.