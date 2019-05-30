Getting help for tornado victims

DARKE COUNTY – Individuals and organizations are beginning to collect essential items for those in need after the deadly tornadoes that hit the Miami Valley on Memorial Day. Local businesses, churches, organization and individuals are working together to help those whose homes have been damaged or destroyed by the destruction.

Ohio’s 80th House District Representative Jena Powell said,

“I’m praying for all those affected by the tornadoes. During a hard time it’s been beautiful to see neighbors helping neighbors, and our office remains open to assist however we can.”

Powell is one of those providing a means to get assistance in these communities. In a recent press release, Powell wrote, “If you need food and water, or any other type of community assistance, you can give our office a call at 614-466-8114 or email Rep80@ohiohouse.gov and they will connect you with the best place to go.

Locally, PCS is collecting for tornado victims. They are collecting water, non-perishable food, snacks, toiletries, personal care items, cleaning supplies, baby items, new clothing and then taking the items to the locations in need. Drop off items at PCS, 5844 Jaysville-St. Johns Road, Greenville, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be collecting items until Monday, June 10.

The family of Jordan and Chelsea Wright in Arcanum will be collecting items for Dayton-area storm victims through Friday, June 7.

“For the past two days, I have been messaging with people,” Chelsea Wright said Thursday. “We’ve compiled a list of people who can’t get out of their homes to get supplies. We’ll be focusing on people who can’t get out to the YMCA” or other care centers that have been set up in the Wagner Ford Road area of north Dayton.

Wright said she had a “porch drop-off” for donations on Wednesday and has contacted Greenville’s Walmart for water donations and Holiday Inn for travel size shampoos and soaps. She also hopes to get some sandwich donations from Subway and plans on making a trip to Dayton today to drop off the first set of donations.

Wright and her family, including her older children – Zachary, Hailey, Makayla and Ryland Wright, and Ayden Rouse – have been putting together care packages with personal hygiene items as well.

She plans on making another donation trip next weekend.

Items Wright is collecting include: diapers and wipes, baby formula, pet foods, travel size personal hygiene items (soaps, deodorant, shampoos), toothbrushes, and toothpastes.

She’s also preparing care packages with travel size lotions, face wipes, sanitary pads, and first aid items like Band-Aides and gauze, as well as care packages for children with items such as books, sidewalk chalk.

“There’s a lot of people who are low income,” Wright said of the storm victims. “I really like to give back.”

Drop of items you’d like to donate to Wright’s home at 109 S. High St., Arcanum or for more information, call 937-670-9289.