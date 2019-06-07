Gordmans donating to GHS at opening

GREENVILLE – Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans, a part of Stage Stores’ community of stores, will debut 25 new Gordmans stores throughout Ohio. Gordmans stores’ Grand Opening Celebrations begin with ribbon cuttings at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 27. During each Grand Opening, Gordmans will present a $1,000 check to a local high school. Greenville High School will be the beneficiary when the store at 1325 Wagner Avenue opens.

“At Gordmans, we have put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store where terrific deals, fun finds and popular name brands are at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home. Fresh new merchandise deliveries arrive weekly in our stores, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media,” said Michael Glazer, President and CEO of Stage Stores. “We are excited to be part of 25 Ohio communities and support the local high schools in each store location.”

Community members in each store location are invited to Gordmans’ Grand Opening ribbon cutting, joining city and chamber of commerce representatives in each city before stepping inside the new store to discover the fun finds and exciting deals.

The new Ohio stores are part of an exciting Gordmans Grand Opening Tour Celebration, which includes 36 brand new Gordmans stores opening this June across the country. As part of the festivities, Gordmans stores will be offering giveaways and other fun surprises.

* Free Gift Plus Shopping Cards: The first 100 guests in line at the Grand Opening Celebrations will have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card. They also will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag.

* Rewards Galore: Gordmans guests who enroll in the Style Circle Rewards program will enjoy incredible payback rewards, double-double points, a birthday gift and more.

* Gordmans Credit Card Savings: Gordmans’ guests who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20 percent off their first day’s purchases.

Gordmans has been delighting guests for more than 100 years. By the end of 2019, the number of Gordmans stores will increase to over 150 across the country, so Gordmans is celebrating.