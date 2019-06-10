GPD investigates shooting

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Monday morning. At approximately 12:35 a.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Rescue as well as officers from the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Warren Street in regards to a possible shooting.

Initial reports have indicated that a male subject, whose identity has yet to be released, suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder in the area behind the apartment buildings located near the corner of Warren and Morrow Street. CareFlight was requested to the scene by EMS but was unable to fly due to inclement weather.

The male victim was treated on the scene for his injuries by Greenville Township Rescue before being transported to Wayne HealthCare where he was met by a Mobile Intensive Care Unit from CareFlight Air and Mobile Services. The male victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where his condition remains unknown at this time.

Greenville Police Department was unable to release any further information due to the early stages of the investigation. Additional Details will be released as they become available.

Crews responded to the scene of a shooting on Warrent Street early Monday morning. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_009-web.jpg Crews responded to the scene of a shooting on Warrent Street early Monday morning. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com