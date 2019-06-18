Celebrate local heroes at WMPL

VERSAILLES – Worch Memorial Public Library’s summer program honors our local heroes by thanking them for all that do.

On Thursday, June 20, at 1:30 p.m. is Local Heroes Day. Come out and show your support for our community heroes, such as police, military veterans, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and the Friends of the Library. While thanking them for all that they do for the community and the library, take some time to check out their vehicles and gear, at this outdoor event. Or, enjoy the hot dogs and snacks provided by the heroes.

Also on June 20 is the library book clubs, Lunch Bunch, an adult book club, meets at 12 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. the Bookends, another adult book club, meet. All of these are open to everyone, so come out and join other book lovers to discuss the latest selections.

On Tuesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. is Summer Story Time. This is a story time open to babies through five years old. Join this group to get some hands on baby fun, while socializing with the other adults.

Also on June 25 is the Science Tellers program at 1:30 p.m. At this fun interactive event, participants will learn about science through an intergalactic story. This event is fun for all ages.

For a full line up of summer reading activities and programs, visit www.worch.lib.oh.us or contact the library at 526-3416.