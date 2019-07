GREENVILLE – Mississinawa Valley Class of 1969 is having a lunch on Saturday, July 13, at 12:30 p.m. at the Thirsty Turtle at Turtle Creek Golf Course on US 36, Greenville. The 50th year class reunion plans will be discussed and finalized. All are invited to attend.

For more information, contact Chris Bateman Eliker at 548-0169 or Linda Barnum Palmer at 548-8624.