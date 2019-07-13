Shook supports Gathering

GREENVILLE – With a mission statement of “Dramatically improving the communities we serve,” Shook Construction is a key contributor to the betterment of the Greenville community and their efforts continue as they support the upcoming Gathering at Garst, an annual event celebrating early life in Darke County. Thanks to Shook Construction’s sponsorship, the living history encampment at the event continues to grow.

“We look forward to a continued partnership in this event for years to come as we appreciate what Gathering at Garst is doing to improve and preserve our rich history,” said Joe Weaver, project superintendent for Shook Construction. Recent Greenville projects for the company have included the Reid Hospital Medical Office Building and the Greenville City Schools PK-8 Elementary/Middle School, which was a Shook-Touchstone joint venture project. Construction is now underway for the Wayne HealthCare expansion, another project which is allowing Shook Construction to continue to support the community.

The Gathering at Garst is hosted on the grounds of Garst Museum, the last Saturday and Sunday in July. This year, the encampment has increased the number of historical re-enactors and participants who will be interacting with visitors. The event, which includes artists, antiques, craftsmen, great food, and entertainment, attracts visitors from surrounding areas who come to learn more about the history of Darke County.

“Our work has a great deal of impact in the communities we serve. By partnering with great organizations like the Garst Museum, we are able to celebrate history and build upon the steep traditions of the area,” said Eric Doench, Senior Project Manager for Shook Construction.