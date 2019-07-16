Proposed 2020 county budget approved

DARKE COUNTY – Commissioners on Monday approved the first draft for the county’s 2020 general fund budget.

County auditor Carol Ginn presented estimated appropriations of $21,945,230.57 to commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Mike Rhoades.

Not included in the proposal are increases in the county’s health insurance costs. Ginn explained, since they are not available at this time. Also not known, she said, were the county’s share or matched portion of any grants that could be received in 2020.

Last year at this time, commissioners approved preliminary 2019 appropriations totaling $21,946,230.57 – a more than $1,000,000 shortfall due to an approximately $800,000 loss to the county from Medicare and Medicaid sales taxes.

In December 2018, commissioners approved the final 2019 appropriations at $22,566,915.60, after county departments were asked to make adjustments to their individual budgets.

Again this year, commissioners will be approving the final 2020 appropriations in December.

In her submission to county commissioners on Monday, Ginn pointed out the county has received a rating of Aa3 from Moody’s Investors Service – the third highest rating available.

Also on Monday, commission approved a letter to Greenville city officials to consider a water line extension for the county’s new truck storage facility, which is planned just south of the present highway department facility.

The new structure – a pre-fab steel building that will include an auxiliary building for offices, employee areas, and restrooms – requires the installation of a sprinkler system to meet building codes.

The project would require a 1,000 foot extension of the city’s water line, over Children’s Home-Bradford Road.

The extension project would be paid for with county engineer funds.

The extension project would not require additional annexation of property.

