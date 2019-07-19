Group donates $5000 for new barn

GREENVILLE — An update on the Great Darke County Fair New Building Capital Campaign and the purchase of a golf cart topped the fair board meeting Wednesday evening.

Matt Hughes of Cincinnati-based nonprofit consulting firm Fair Funding LLC, shared with the board and those in attendance the campaign has reached $2,204,267.27.

Hughes thanked recent contributions from Ted and Rochelle Holsapple, Cooper’s Family Foundation Inc., First Choice Realty, Best Way Disposal, Norman and Judith Warner, and several other individuals and businesses.

“We’ve got something wonderful, people pending,” continued Hughes. He also shared that Marathon may match a recent grant of $25,000 from Andersons Inc., an amount reported at a previous fair board meeting.

The $2.5 million Great Darke County Fair Campaign will see over 60,000 square feet of new buildings. This number includes a new goat facility at 21,600 square feet, and a new dog barn at 15,000 square feet.

In guest commentary, Rachel Fearon shared with the board that 4-H Club members made a special visit to area businesses that have made pledges. The kids delivered cookies and treats to the businesses to share their thanks and appreciation.

“It was really beneficial, I think, for those businesses to see that,” continued Fearon. She also shared that the Barrow Boosters Jackpot Show was a success. The group raised $5000 to donate toward the building campaign; marking the monies for the new swine barn.

A reminder, the building campaign runs through this year’s fair and gifts can be made over five years. For more information Matt Hughes at (513) 379-7321 or email him at hjimmymatt@aol.com.

In new business, the fair board discussed the purchase of a new golf cart with Thomas Shaw, board director, making a motion for the purchase not to exceed $5800. The motion carried with the board deciding to wait until after the fair to determine the fate of a cart needing repair.

Brian Rismiller, fair manager, provided information on a constitution update stating he would publicize it soon.

A motion was made to proceed with changes to the constitution and placement on the Aug. 22 ballot; the motion carried.

The board also motioned and approved the removal of 11 stumps at the cost of $550 and to sell a mower for $700.

Courtesy Photo Pictured is the new swine barn which is on schedule for completion by the time of the 163rd annual Great Darke County Fair. It was shared at the Wednesday fair board meeting that the Barrow Boosters had raised $5000 to put towards the new barn.

Board proceeds with changes to constitution

By Bethany J. Royer-Delong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

