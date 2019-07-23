Children’s Story Time at the Gathering

GREENVILLE – Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is inviting school age children to a story time at the Gathering at Garst on Saturday, July 27.

At 2:30 p.m., at the encampment gazebo, Fort GreeneVille DAR will have a story time based on the book 100 Colonial Leaders Who Shaped North America. The Karen and John Burkett will be in period dress in order to give a visual of the time period. Afterwards there will be a drawing for a copy of the book to a child participating in the story time. The book was donated by the Garst Gift Shop to the DAR chapter’s literacy program.

Education is one of the cornerstones of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Across the country, Daughters are meeting the challenge of educating the public by emphasizing the importance of being able to read. By supporting literacy, it enables self respect and confidence besides reaching life goals. Story times are a way of encouraging parents to instill a love of reading in their children.