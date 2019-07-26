Swine Barn arson suspects locked up

GREENVILLE – On July 25, the Darke County Grand Jury returned a 57 Count Indictment against Randy R. Mogle, 30, and Christopher L. Garland, 30, both of Greenville. The two men have been arrested for 44 counts of Arson, felonies of the fourth degree, three Counts of Aggravated Arson, felonies of the second degree, and eight Counts of Aggravated Arson, felonies of the first degree, one Count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree, and Conspiracy to Engage in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the second degree.

The Indictments were the result of a joint investigation by the Greenville Police Department, Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Fire Department, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fires date back as far as June of 2014 and up to the latest arson reported in May of 2019.

The Indictments include the total destruction of the Swine Barn at the Darke County Fairgrounds on Oct. 25, 2018. Damage estimates for that fire exceed $1 million. Also, the pair have been charged with the fires that occurred at the Book Store, 307 Pine Street in Greenville on Oct. 6, 2018, and a barn at 5161 Beamsville Union City Road that occurred on May 9, 2019. Two firefighters were injured fighting those blazes.

An Indictment was also returned against Mogle’s girlfriend, Britany Keaser, 31, for one count of Obstructing Justice.

All three are currently being held in jail.