Allen named JFS director

DARKE COUNTY – County commissioners on Monday approved the appointment of Carla Allen as Darke County Job and Family Services director.

Allen, of Versailles, currently held the position of program administrator with JFS after working in several positions within the department since 2009.

Allen is replacing Gracie Overholser, who recently announced her retirement after serving JFS for 16 years.

Overholser’s retirement will become effective Oct. 18.

During Monday’s commission meeting, Allen took the opportunity to share how she “hopes to continue to provide the best service to the community,” as she follow’s Overholser as director.

According to commissioners, their office received 20 applications for the position, narrowing it to four, then to two applicants who were each interviewed twice for the position.

“Carla came in with flying colors,” said commissioner Mike Rhoades.

