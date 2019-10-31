After school program

GREENVILLE – Darke County Parks is now offering free, after school programs on the second Tuesday of each month! The programs will be held at the Bish Discovery Center, 404 N. Ohio St. “Conservation Kids” will focus on discovering the natural world and understanding environmental sustainability. Children that attend will explore everything from recycling to conserving water to composting! Each month, the topic will change and focus on relevant stewardship topics. During November’s program, kids will learn all about water conservation and what they can do at home to be water wise. Adventure awaits on Nov. 12 starting at 4:15 p.m. Come discover the natural world and leave knowing how to protect it.

This program is for ages 8-11. Registration is required at www.darkecountyparks.org or by calling (937) 808-4120.