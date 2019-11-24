Awards open for submissions

DAYTON – Do you know any creative teens? Are you one yourself? The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is now accepting submissions from students ages 13+ in grades 7–12!

K12 Gallery & TEJAS (Teen Educational Joint Adult Studio) is the regional affiliate partner for the national program and hosts the Miami Valley Regional Scholastic Art Awards exhibit from Jan. 31 until Feb. 29.

Winners are selected by a panel of renowned local artists, authors, educators, and arts professionals. At its core, the adjudication for student work is based on 3 original criteria: originality, technical skill, and emergence of personal vision or voice. The judging practices blind adjudication, where no identifying information of the student is given to ensure fair and unbiased decisions. In the 2019, the regional program received nearly 1,400 works of submission with over 300 students receiving recognition.

Student entries that are selected for the exhibit are awarded on Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention. Gold Key recipients electronically submit their work to compete for national honors at the National Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. The national program, in its 97th year celebrates future artist and upcoming processes. National award recipients will be announced in March 2020, followed by a week of celebration in New York City in June, including an exhibition held at Parsons, The New School for Design in New York City and ceremony at Carnegie Hall. Students, schools and educators receive more than $250,000 in awards and scholarship.

Students are invited to submit original work in a wide-ranging selection of works including: architecture, ceramics, comic art, design, digital art, drawing & illustration, editorial cartoon, fashion, future new, art portfolio (for graduating seniors) film & animation, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and video gaming design. Deadline for submission is December 20, 2019. All paperwork and fees are due to K12 Gallery & TEJAS by 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Regional winners are announced by midnight Jan. 15, 2020. The Miami Valley Regional Scholastic Art Awards exhibit concludes with a student award ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 29th from 6-9:30 p.m. Regional participant selections will receive a certificate of merit at the Regional Art celebration. The exhibition and ceremony event is open and free to the public. For complete details, please visit https://www.artandwriting.org/affiliate/OH008A/