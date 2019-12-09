Santa visits Ansonia

ANSONIA — One hundred eighty-seven children came to the Ansonia American Legion Saturday morning to welcome Santa into town, eat breakfast, get some gifts and talk to the Jolly Old Man.

All of this was made possible by the Ansonia Parks Committee.

And, it was a full house, with parents, grandparents and friends also attending the event.

Breakfast With Santa included the meal with pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice or coffee, prepared by such people as the Fire Chief Paul McCleskey, Police Chief Frank Shapiro and incoming Mayor Ted Adkins, not to mention many volunteers.

Linda Leeper and daughter Olivia entertained the crowd with Christmas music throughout the event, and it will probably be their last year to do so, as Olivia is a senior this year.

After Santa’s arrival, the first child to jump on his lap was Tristen Livingston, 3-year-old son of Bobby and Trent Livingston, who didn’t seem to mind talking to the guest of honor.

Each child there received a bag filled with candy and food from Santa’s helper, Trinity Smith; yogurt donated by Dannon’s; and a toy of their choice.

Betty Burnfield organizes the event each year, and said there are usually 180 youngsters attending this event.

Tristen Livingston was glad to be the first one in line to sit up Santa’s Lap at the Breakfast with Santa in Ansonia Saturday morning. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_ANSONIA-SANTA-FIRST-BOY.jpg Tristen Livingston was glad to be the first one in line to sit up Santa’s Lap at the Breakfast with Santa in Ansonia Saturday morning. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com Linda Leeper and daughter Olivia have been playing Christmas music for years at the Ansonia Breakfast With Santa and did so as well this year. However, it will probably be their last as Olivia is now a senior in school. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_ANSONIA-SANTA-LINDA-LEEPER.jpg Linda Leeper and daughter Olivia have been playing Christmas music for years at the Ansonia Breakfast With Santa and did so as well this year. However, it will probably be their last as Olivia is now a senior in school. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com Briar Leeper appears to be in awe of the bearded man on whose lap he is seated at the Ansonia Breakfast With Santa. He hangs on to the bag of candy he was presented and just looks at Santa. He is the 2-year-old son of Bobby and Celeste Leeper. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_ANSONIA-SANTA-LEEPER-BOY.jpg Briar Leeper appears to be in awe of the bearded man on whose lap he is seated at the Ansonia Breakfast With Santa. He hangs on to the bag of candy he was presented and just looks at Santa. He is the 2-year-old son of Bobby and Celeste Leeper. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.