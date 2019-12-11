Credit bureau has buyer

GREENVILLE – After more than 33 years of business, Chris Palmer, former owner of the Darke County Credit Bureau, has sold his business to the Hanes Law Group.

“It seemed like a good fit”, said Paul Wagner of the Hanes Law Group. “The combination of our firm’s legal services and a debt collection business seemed to be a good combination.” The Hanes Law Group has been serving the legal needs of clients in Darke County and surrounding counties since 1950 with offices in Greenville and Versailles.

The Darke County Credit Bureau was originally opened in 1987 and was located on Sycamore Street in Greenville. It later moved to its present location at 211 E. Fifth Street where it has been for the last 25 years. The Darke County Credit Bureau continues to be a local business that serves nearly 700 clients mostly comprised of other small businesses.

Anyone interested contacting the Darke County Credit Bureau may do so by stopping by or calling (937) 548-9140. The Hanes Law Group may be contacted at (937) 548-1157 or (937)526-3501.