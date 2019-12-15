Preparing students for role in Healthcare

ENGLEWOOD – Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Adult Education is proud of the most recent Eye Care/Ophthalmic Assistant Program graduates. On Dec. 11, MVCTC recognized the four graduates of this in-demand program. The graduates received their MVCTC Career Passport in front of family, friends, and staff members during the ceremony held in the MVCTC Student Activity Center.

The Eye Care Assistant program trains the Ophthalmic Assistant to become a key member of the healthcare team and provide quality eye care to patients in eye care facilities. Job responsibilities taught include: obtaining vision measurements for glasses, administering eye exercises, taking medical histories, providing contact lens instruction, conducting diagnostic tests, and learning office management procedures. Students will prepare to take the Certified Ophthalmic Assistant (COA) Examination.

The graduates completing the program were: Katrina Agers (Dayton), Aliyah Burke (Englewood), Madison Cook (New Madison), and Amy Davis (Eaton).

They will be taking their Certified Ophthalmic Assistant (COA) examination soon. This certification allows for higher starting wages and better career advancement. Half of these students are already employed.

The next MVCTC Adult Education Eye Care/OphthamicTechnician Program starts on January 6, 2020. This program is 44-weeks in length, with evening classes and financial aid available for those that qualify. Learn more about the Eye Care/Ophthalmic Assistant Program at http://www.mvctc.com/ae/programs/career/ot.