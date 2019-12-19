Winter Wonderland was just that

ROSSBURG — Sixty-two children and approximately 130 adults showed up at the Rossburg Fire Department Saturday night to check out Winter Wonderland and to welcome Santa to town.

Yes, the fire department’s showroom was transformed into a Winter Wonderland for the whole family to enjoy. The whole place was decorated for the season.

Santa Claus arrived via firetruck at the station around 7:15 p.m., and was greeted my many children already standing in line ready to talk to him.

One highlight of the event was the late Greg Thornhill’s train set that his widow, Cheryl, donated to the fire department.

“When Doug was alive, he brought up the antique train for the wonderland,” said Carla Cothran, president of the fire department auxiliary.

Soon-to-be Fire Chief Rob Widener took it upon himself to make sure it got there this year.

However, he had to bring his own trains to the event Saturday as there were some technical issues with the older set.

“I was having trouble with the bigger one,” Widener said. “It will be up and running next year.”

Nonetheless, the area was a hit for everyone who checked it out.

The train track was seen traveling around the table with a Christmas village inside the area.

The auxiliary made sure guests had some cookies with punch, coffee and hot chocolate.

The fire officials were identifiable as some wore Santa hat while others were dressed as elves to hand out candy and fruit.

This event has been a tradition for the fire department since 2008.

Addie King got the opportunity to meet and talk with Santa Claus at the Rossburg Fire Department Winter Wonderland. the 8-year-old is the daughter of Kristina and the late Heath Gessler. Sixty-two children were at the event with Addie. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_ROSSBURG-WONDERLAND-SANTA.jpg Addie King got the opportunity to meet and talk with Santa Claus at the Rossburg Fire Department Winter Wonderland. the 8-year-old is the daughter of Kristina and the late Heath Gessler. Sixty-two children were at the event with Addie. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com These two little boys, Tom and Cash, enjoyed watching the train that once belonged to the late Greg Thornhill travel around a table at the Rossburg Fire Department Saturday evening. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_ROSSBURG-WONDERLAND-BOYS-WITH-TRAIN.jpg These two little boys, Tom and Cash, enjoyed watching the train that once belonged to the late Greg Thornhill travel around a table at the Rossburg Fire Department Saturday evening. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.