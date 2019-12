ANSONIA – The Village of Ansonia will be doing valve exercising, Tuesday, Dec. 31 through Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in the northwest quadrant of town.

This section includes 118 to the west and from the Railroad north. This is required by the EPA to help keep valves working and find the ones that are not in good working order. There might be periods of rusty water. The village thanks you for your patience and understanding.