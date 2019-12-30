Safety poster contest winner named

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA sponsored a safety poster contest and did a presentation about farm, home and community safety for the Versailles Elementary second grade students.

Students were able to create a poster to demonstrate what they have learned as part of the Versailles FFA safety committee presentations. The posters were judged by all Versailles FFA members and the results were fourth place was Camille Koopman, third place was Easton Dirksen, second place was Wyatt Mendenhall, and first place was Zavier Bergman.

The winners each received a special gift and all second grade students received a gift. This activity was sponsored by the Versailles FFA safety committee which includes Isaiah Hess, Wesley Gehret, Kobe Epperly, Kennedy Hughes, Tyler Dirksen, Logan Winner, Lucas Sperati, Jayden Groff, Wes Gehret, Carter Luthman and Darren Billenstein.