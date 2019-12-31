Greenville man tied to Miami County break-ins

TROY – Miami County Sheriff’s detectives, working collaboratively with Troy Police Department detectives, have tied the below listed county business break-ins to Jordan R. Ferguson, 23, with a last known address of Troy and James L. Oburn, 22, with a last known address of Greenville. Ferguson and Oburn were arrested last week by the Troy Police Department for several business break-ins in the city of Troy. Both remain incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

* Bob’s Automotive – 505 N. County Road 25A

* Joe Johnson Chevrolet – 1375 S. Market St.

* Milcon Concrete – 13360 S. County Road 25A

* Independent Auto Sales – 1280 S. Market St.

* Used Car Factory – 1322 S. Market St.

* Miami County Fairgrounds – 650 N. County Road 25A

Some of the business locations had forced entry with nothing missing. The break-ins occurred over a several week period. Ferguson and Oburn are also suspects in the El Sombrero restaurant break-in on N. County Road 25A. Detectives are awaiting results of evidence recovered.

Detectives will be meeting with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office and more charges will be forthcoming.