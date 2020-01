GREENVILLE – The Community Improvement Corporation of Greenville, Ohio will hold regular monthly meetings on the fourth Wednesday of January, March, May, July, September, and November, at 1 p.m. in the Greenville Transit Facility, 1425 KitchenAid Way, Greenville. The Annual Meeting shall occur on Jan. 22, immediately followed by the regular meeting.

Please note: due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the date of the November meeting is subject to be changed to the first week of December.