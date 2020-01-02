Posted on by

DCSO looking for suspects


If you can identify these suspects, call the Darke County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

A security camera captured two suspects breaking into Treats Bar and Grill in New Madison.


GREENVILLE – The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help identifying two suspects related to a local breaking and entering.

On Dec. 30, 2019, at approximately 3:50 a.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a Breaking and Entering at a New Madison business, Treats Bar and Grill, 113 East Washington Street, New Madison.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime, or can identify these suspects, call (937) 548-2020 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 547-1661.

