DCSO looking for suspects

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help identifying two suspects related to a local breaking and entering.

On Dec. 30, 2019, at approximately 3:50 a.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a Breaking and Entering at a New Madison business, Treats Bar and Grill, 113 East Washington Street, New Madison.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime, or can identify these suspects, call (937) 548-2020 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 547-1661.