Soup and sandwich social planned

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA Alumni & FFA Chapter will conduct its 24th annual Soup and Sandwich Social on Jan. 25, in the Versailles Schools Cafetorium, 280 Marker Road, Versailles. Serving begins at noon and runs until 8:30 p.m.

All the proceeds benefit the Versailles FFA and Versailles FFA Alumni Activities and Scholarships in memory of Doug and Craig Meier.

The menu for the social will consist of Homemade chicken noodle soup, chili soup, hot chicken, BBQ pork, sloppy joe, coney dog, and hot dog sandwiches, nachos and cheese, pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, salad, and drinks.

This activity is in conjunction with the junior varsity and varsity girl’s game against Ft. Loramie and the freshman, junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games against Ft Loramie and the first-ever junior high dual wrestling tournament. Carryout is available.