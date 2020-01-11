State vice-president visits Ansonia FFA

ANSONIA – Ohio State FFA State Vice President at Large, Beth Pozderac, from Fredericktown, visited the Ansonia FFA chapter, on Nov. 22, for a day filled with teaching students life lessons such as serving others in simple ways and lifting others up.

Some activities that took part throughout the day were serving races, guess the names, and snake dodgeball. At lunch, Beth joined the Ansonia officer team and answered questions about new opportunities in the FFA for the officers. After the school day, Pozderac toured three of the officer’s farms to learn more about student Supervised Agricultural Experience projects and a variety of agricultural industries.

Beth was able to visit Kaydee Campbell’s 5,000 head swine operation, Andrew Thornhill’s organic beef and swine set-up, and Carrie Rhoades’ 200 head dairy farm. The Ansonia FFA thanks Beth for taking time to visit their chapter and talking to their members.