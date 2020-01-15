Safety concerns close portion of Ohio 49

ANSONIA – A section of Ohio State Route 49 North between Beamsville-Union City and Elroy-Ansonia Roads was closed Tuesday evening following concerns of motorists’ safety.

According to the Darke County Highway Department, concerns arose after a section of drainage tile crossing under the highway collapsed leading to the possibility of unsafe conditions to those driving over the area. Repairs are expected to start Wednesday morning leaving the section of roadway closed until further notice.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the closure is expected to be in effect through the end of the week, weather permitting.

The official detour is State Route 47 to State Route 118.

The official detour is State Route 47 to State Route 118.

