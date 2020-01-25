Pontsler named OFB director

COLUMBUS – Taylor Pontsler has been named Ohio Farm Bureau Federation organization director for Champaign, Clark, Darke and Miami counties.

In her new role, Pontsler will serve as a liaison between the county Farm Bureaus and Ohio Farm Bureau. In addition, she will assist county groups in the development and implementation of programs to strengthen their organizations, enhance their ability to serve members and affect positive change at the community level.

Pontsler received her associate’s degree from Clark State Community College, where she studied agricultural business, and her bachelor’s degree from Wilmington College, where she studied agronomy. She previously served as marketing and media associate for Champaign, Clark, Darke and Miami county Farm Bureaus.

Pontsler resides in New Carlisle has been an active member of Clark County Farm Bureau for the past four years.

