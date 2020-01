GREENVILLE – The 2020 Regular Monthly meeting of the Darke County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held on the second Monday of every month, at 8:30 a.m. with the following exceptions.

The June meeting will be held on June 22, and no meeting is scheduled in August.

The meeting will be held at the Darke County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 5279 Education Drive, Greenville, Ohio 45331.