MVCTC recognizes students

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Health and Consumer Science department is proud to recognize students of the month for January 2020, Olivia Caixba (Early Childhood Education student from Mississinawa Valley), and Hallie Pickens, (Pre-Nursing student from Brookville).

Olivia Caixba, a junior student from Mississinawa Valley, is in the Early Childhood Education program at MVCTC. Olivia is a genuine leader in the pre-school and helps her classmates whenever needed. Mrs. Marchal (MVCTC Early Childhood Education instructor), stated, “Olivia has stepped into the role of a true teacher effortlessly.”

Hallie Pickens, a junior student from Brookville, is in the Pre-Nursing program. Hallie demonstrates a consistent positive attitude and high integrity. Mrs. Powers (MVCTC Pre-Nursing instructor) states, “Hallie’s smile is infectious and she is a positive influence on her lab-mates.”

MVCTC thanks Marion’s Pizza for their support and sponsorship of the Health and Consumer Sciences student of the month program.

