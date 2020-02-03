CBC announces local blood drives

DARKE COUNTY – Help Community Blood Center keep a strong winter blood supply by supporting the February blood drives in Darke County. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The long sleeve “Donor Strong” t-shirt is a gift to donors now through Feb. 29. It’s a reminder to support the regional blood supply against the challenges of winter weather and seasonal illness.

CBC must increase donations in 2020 to provide blood to more hospitals outside our traditional 15-county service area. CBC is also seeking more automated donations of platelets, plasma, and double red blood cells.

Many CBC community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are ideal.

Automated double red blood cell donations are encouraged for type O donors. Safely donating two units of red cells helps increase the supply commonly used in surgery and the emergency treatment of trauma patients. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

The following blood drives are open to the public; appointments are encouraged.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville, 12:30–6:30 p.m., sponsored by Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes; Everyone who registers to donate blood at this blood drive will receive a free carnation courtesy of the Flower Patch

Thursday, Feb. 13 – Bradford High School, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford, 3–6:30 p.m., sponsored by Bradford High School

Saturday, Feb. 15 – Tri-Village Rescue, 320 North Main, New Madison, 8–11:30 a.m., sponsored by Tri-Village Rescue

Wednesday, Feb. 19 – Ansonia High School, 600 East Canal St., Ansonia, Community Blood Center Donor Coach, 8–11:30 a.m., sponsored by Ansonia High School FFA

Saturday, Feb. 22 – North Star Community Center (Old Elementary School), 124 East Star, North Star, 8–11 a.m., sponsored by North Star American Legion Auxiliary

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.