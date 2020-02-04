Safety grant award presented

UNION CITY, Ind.-The Indiana Public Employers’ Plan, Inc. (IPEP) is excited to announce the city of Union City as a recipient of its 2020 safety grant award.

IPEP is proud to partner with City Manager Monte Poling, along with Mike Gilbert of ONI Risk Partners, to maximize opportunities to promote a safe work environment and assist with stretching their risk management resources.

The grant funds will be used to purchase safety equipment or safety training programs that will reduce or limit workers’ compensation exposure.

IPEP was created in 1989 as a risk-sharing pool for public entities, as a response to the need for public employers to find affordable workers’ compensation coverage.

IPEP has grown to provide workers’ compensation claims administration for more than 700 public entities including cities, towns, counties and schools.

It was noted that safety is an important part of the IPEP program. Protection of IPEP members in the workplace is its number-one goal.

The safety grants are being provided by IPEP to fortify IPEP’s commitment to safety.

Financial aid to IPEP’s members helps bolster their safety budget.

Shown at the recent award presentation were, from left, Agent Mike Gilbert, Union City Police officers Logan Shoemaker and Bill Bradbury, Police Chief Cobie Wells and Nevena Stanley of IPEP. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_uci-safety-GRANT.jpg Shown at the recent award presentation were, from left, Agent Mike Gilbert, Union City Police officers Logan Shoemaker and Bill Bradbury, Police Chief Cobie Wells and Nevena Stanley of IPEP. Courtesy photo