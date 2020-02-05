Local woman wants cat back

GREENVILLE — Tammy Snyder is desperately looking for her missing, 17-year-old, female calico cat, which goes by the name of Darlin.

Snyder said this occurred while she was in a homeless shelter.

“I wish there could be a search,” said Snyder, who now has her own residence. “When my cat lays on her side, you can tell she breathes a little awkward on one side. She was born that way. She is declawed, spayed and grey with slightly orange patches. Her mother was full breed calico. I just want my baby home to me because I know she’s looking for me; I can feel it. Prayer and miracles are all I need. I got her when she was 4 weeks old. She was from Reno, Nev.”

According to Snyder, she went into the homeless shelter on March 15, 2019.

“I do recall a pastor picked my cat up before the 15th,” she alleged. “He kept his words that he was going to watch her till she and I got a home. I had to reapply with Metropolitan Community Action Partnership of Darke County. I was in the homeless shelter until Aug. 14. At the shelter, there’s no Internet and no WiFi, and I couldn’t have my cat there. The pastor told me that my cat was placed to a new home and the agreement was that should have never happened. Around September, I went to Girls Time at church, and several ladies have come to me told me a whole different story as the months goes by. I wanted to reach the pastor but he never reached back. I ended up expressing my feelings to a real true friend, whom I have known from the Y. When I told her what I heard, she told me that she heard the same thing.”

Snyder went on, “The pastor and his wife should have told whoever took my cat that they were pet-sitting because Darlin still has her owner. I don’t understand why anyone would do a such a thing to me. My cat was a service cat for years.”

When she had the cat, she said it was wearing a black, purple and white collar.

Snyder is deaf and gets assistance from an interpreter with telephone calls and such.

She explained she became homeless after staying with someone else; however, she alleges they wanted her father’s life insurance information, her life insurance information as well as Social Security information.

“They wanted more rent than I could pay,” she said. “CAP told me it would be best for me to go to a homeless shelter.”

She said she is from Darke County and has had family here. Her mother, she said died three years ago; her father, two years ago; and noted that her sister has Stage 4 breast cancer.

“So, it’s just me,” Snyder said. “I cry all of the time. I haven’t been able to sleep.”

Those having information on Snyder’s missing cat may call her at 937-569-4073 or email her at sweetdarlinangelbell@gmail.com .

This is Darlin, a cat owned by Tammy Snyder of Greenville, who wants her pet back. If anyone has any information on the animal can contact her (see article).

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

