Local woman wants cat back

GREENVILLE — Tammy Snyder is desperately looking for her missing, 17-year-old, female calico cat, which goes by the name of Darlin.
Snyder said this occurred while she was in a homeless shelter.
“I wish there could be a search,” said Snyder, who now has her own residence. “When my cat lays on her side, you can tell she breathes a little awkward on one side. She was born that way. She is declawed, spayed and grey with slightly orange patches. Her mother was full breed calico. I just want my baby home to me because I know she’s looking for me; I can feel it. Prayer and miracles are all I need. I got her when she was 4 weeks old. She was from Reno, Nev.”
According to Snyder, she went into the homeless shelter on March 15, 2019.
“I do recall a pastor picked my cat up before the 15th,” she alleged. “He kept his words that he was going to watch her till she and I got a home. I had to reapply with Metropolitan Community Action Partnership of Darke County. I was in the homeless shelter until Aug. 14. At the shelter, there’s no Internet and no WiFi, and I couldn’t have my cat there. The pastor told me that my cat was placed to a new home and the agreement was that should have never happened. Around September, I went to Girls Time at church, and several ladies have come to me told me a whole different story as the months goes by. I wanted to reach the pastor but he never reached back. I ended up expressing my feelings to a real true friend, whom I have known from the Y. When I told her what I heard, she told me that she heard the same thing.”
Snyder went on, “The pastor and his wife should have told whoever took my cat that they were pet-sitting because Darlin still has her owner. I don’t understand why anyone would do a such a thing to me. My cat was a service cat for years.”
When she had the cat, she said it was wearing a black, purple and white collar.
Snyder is deaf and gets assistance from an interpreter with telephone calls and such.
She explained she became homeless after staying with someone else; however, she alleges they wanted her father’s life insurance information, her life insurance information as well as Social Security information.
“They wanted more rent than I could pay,” she said. “CAP told me it would be best for me to go to a homeless shelter.”
She said she is from Darke County and has had family here. Her mother, she said died three years ago; her father, two years ago; and noted that her sister has Stage 4 breast cancer.
“So, it’s just me,” Snyder said. “I cry all of the time. I haven’t been able to sleep.”
Those having information on Snyder’s missing cat may call her at 937-569-4073 or email her at sweetdarlinangelbell@gmail.com .
Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.