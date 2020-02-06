DCVB and MSG seeking one director

GREENVILLE – The boards of the Darke County Visitors Bureau and Main Street Greenville recently released a statement regarding the search for an executive director for both organizations. The organizations will search for one executive director to serve over both organizations.

The statement follows:

The Darke County Visitors Bureau and Main Street Greenville are in the midst of leadership transitions. We have been fortunate in the last number of years to have incredibly talented and competent people execute our mission of building a better place to shop, visit, and live. Our organizations are committed to continuing that mission into the future.

In this new economy, tourism and downtown development play a critical part in the health of our economy and economic development as a whole. As we see more population concentration moving to Ohio’s urban centers, small towns and rural areas have to get inventive at how we compete moving forward. A bedrock strategy should include providing out-of-towners terrific experiences in our restaurants, retailers, museums, attractions, and wineries and breweries. This generates business activity for our dining establishments, gas stations, hotels, and small businesses. Furthermore, continually working to invest in and promote downtown Greenville as a place to work, shop, and live will answer the call of the market today of young and old alike desiring to be a part of a downtown community. These initiatives are critical to population growth, workforce attraction, and economic vitality.

As we move forward, we’re excited to announce a strategic partnership between our two organizations that will allow us to share and expand our staffing talent, including a joint executive director and support staff. This will allow our organizations to expand their reach and be even more effective in executing our missions. There will be no changes in the servings and offerings of the organizations – the full calendar of First Fridays will continue, we will still produce the Darke County Visitors Guide, and more. This sharing of resources will simply allow us to be more competitive in a tight labor market and spread out workloads to more staff, making us even more effective and impactful than we already are.

Greenville and Darke County continue to be shining examples in our state of great destinations and friendly hospitality. We are excited for the future and look forward to seeing our communities grow and thrive while doing our part to make that possible.

Terri Flood, president, Board of Trustees, Darke County Visitors Bureau

Phillip Pierri, president, Board of Trustees, Main Street Greenville