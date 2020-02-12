Paduchik to speak to republicans

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Republican Party will host its annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Thursday, March 12 at Romer’s in Greenville, 6 p.m. They keynote speaker will be Bob Paduchik, a senior advisor to President Trump.

Paduchik has had a fascinating career in Ohio politics, serving several administrations and is credited with the 2016 Ohio Victory campaign in Ohio. Join them as he regales the group with the incredible stories from inside the Trump campaign and forecasts the year ahead.

Tickets are $30/individual or $50/couple with an option for a reception beforehand and entire table reservations. Reserve tickets and email questions to chairman@darkegop@org or kathleendeland@gmail.com.