GPD makes arrest after video surfaces on Facebook

GREENVILLE – On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Greenville Police Department officers were made aware of a video posted on Facebook involving drug abuse in the presence of a child.

Officers and detectives from the Greenville Police Department, along with Children’s Services, responded to the residence. The child is safe.

After the investigation, the suspect was charged with child endangering.

Anyone with information regarding any crime is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at (937) 548-1103, or the Darke County Crime Stoppers tip line at (937) 547-1661. All callers may remain anonymous.