Input needed for health assessment

GREENVILLE – The Darke County General Health District in partnership with Wayne Hospital is currently conducting a comprehensive community health assessment or CHA. The process consists of meetings held with key stakeholders who discuss health issues within our community.

The key stakeholders represent a wide range of residents, from young to old, sick or healthy, rich or poor. The stakeholders come from a variety of sectors that have an impact on community health. A few examples are education professionals, social workers, medical professionals and even law enforcement.

They are looking for a few great people who reside in Darke County and who can help them better understand the reality of things like access to health care, mental health and substance abuse and issues of care for our aging population.

Their next meeting is Tuesday, March 17, 2 p.m., at Wayne HealthCare in the conference room on the third floor. They encourage and welcome you to attend to tell them about how your health is affected by the issues in the community.

Also, if you would like to participate in a professional capacity because your daily work impacts the health of the community, they will be glad to see you there. If you are unable to attend but would like to share ideas, call them, 937-548-4196.