Event to benefit cancer association

GREENVILLE-Borderline and Baker’s Motorcycle Shop is sponsoring a benefit, dubbed “They All Matter: 8 Years Standing Up for Darke County,” May 16 at 9026 Karr Road, Arcanum, with all proceeds going to the Cancer Association of Darke County to help cancer patients in the county.

Doors at the Borderline Club, 6140 Hillgrove-Southern Road, Greenville, will open at noon at $5 per person.

Featured will be live music by Kenny Live, Dyslexic Funk, Chad Cremeans, Shotgun Revival and special guest, Rance Crane.

A Riding For Cancer Poker Run is set for 11 a.m. at 926 Karr Road, Arcanum, at $10 per person and $20 per couple. Those interested may call 937-409-5864.

A hog raffle will also be featured at $5 per ticket. Only 200 will be sold. Processing will be donated by Hunt’s Processing and donated by Borderline.

There will also be a $5 chicken dinner, benefit auction, 50/50 drawings and door prizes.

For more information, call Bud at 937-417-3026.

There will be free camping, with tents and campers welcome.

“Don’t drink and drive,” said a spokesperson. “We’re not responsible for accidents. There are to be no firearms, no carry-ins, no drugs and no attitudes.”