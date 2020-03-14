Wayne HealthCare expands visitor restrictions

GREENVILLE – Effective immediately, Wayne HealthCare is temporarily expanding its visitor restrictions in an effort to keep patients, visitors, staff, and community safe from the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus.

Expanded Visitor Restrictions:

 No visitation by anyone who’s ill with seasonal flu or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, vomiting, sore throat, muscle aches or diarrhea.

 No visitation by anyone under the age of 14.

 Only one visitor per patient per day.

 Visitors should remain in the room of the patient they’re visiting.

 Visitation is restricted to spouses, significant others, parents, legal guardians or adult children.

 Anyone with chronic health problems or who’s over the age of 50 should avoid visiting a patient in the hospital.

 Beginning Monday afternoon, March 16, all patients and visitors will be asked screening questions prior to entering the hospital.

Hospital Entrance Restrictions:

Additionally, beginning Monday afternoon, March 16, only individuals requiring emergency care will be allowed to use the Emergency Department entrance. All other visitors and patients—including those with lab, Women’s Center, or Lifestyle Enhancement Center appointments—should use the hospital’s main lobby entrance.

Wayne HealthCare understands how important visitation is to hospitalized patients who welcome the face-to-face encouragement and support from friends and loved ones. At the same time, the highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus requires that they take extra precautions to protect patients, visitors, staff and community from infection.

The hospital thank you for your continued support and understanding as they continue to work with our federal, state, and local health agencies and navigate this ever-evolving coronavirus situation.