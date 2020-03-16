Scholarship applications due

GREENVILLE – Seniors from the class of 2020 who attend a Darke County high school or are home-schooled in Darke County may apply for scholarships from the Darke County Foundation. Students may live outside Darke County and attend a Darke County high school. Application deadline is March 31.

Students planning to attend a 4-year college, 2-year college, or shorter vocational program are encouraged to apply. Funds are available for all lengths of programs. By filling out one general application, seniors are eligible for about 80 different awards worth $160,000. Apply at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation.

The Darke County Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, call (937) 548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.