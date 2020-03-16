Money raised for CADC

GREENVILLE – Local music group Shannon Clark & the Sugar hosted a benefit concert for the Cancer Association of Darke County on March 7 at The Coffee Pot. They were joined by other local musicians, Cody Johnson, Amanda Livingston and Josh Bledsoe for a night of music and storytelling.

“We love giving back when we can to the community and the Cancer Association does some really wonderful work for our town,” said Clark, lead singer of the group and also owner of The Local Nacho Pig food truck. The event was a success and sold out the week before the concert. Clark added, “I want to thank everyone involved, The Coffee Pot, the volunteers, and the musicians for making this event successful, also those in attendance who supported us by purchasing a ticket, I really hope we can make this an annual thing and grow it to an even larger event that raises money for local charities, we have a lot of talent in Darke County and we should all take an active role in our arts and local charities.”