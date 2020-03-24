Whirlpool supports Special Olympians

GREENVILLE – Whirlpool was one of the companies honored as Awards Presenters for their support of the Darke County Special Olympics athletes at last May’s Track and Field Event.

Corby Shrader and Alex Quevas, of Whirlpool presented ribbons for the 50 m. run in the boys 12 – 15 year old division to Diesel Weatherly, Tri-Village; Juaquin Flores, Mississinawa Valley; Aidan Honeyman and Chris Marshall, Greenville Middle. Held annually for all Darke County school-aged special needs athletes, this one-day event is held at the Jennings Sports Complex next to Greenville High School, which draws the largest participation of special needs athletes around the county.

This year, the Track and Field Event is scheduled for Friday, May 8 (Monday, May 11, bad weather day). The Special Olympics program offers year-round athletic opportunities.

For more information about Darke County Special Olympics, please call 937-504-2050.