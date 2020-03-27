Greenville Police Beat

Domestic Violence

On March 16, at approximately 11 a.m., an officer responded to the 100 block of West Main St. in reference to a domestic violence complaint. The officer spoke with the victim who stated her husband had assaulted her at their residence sometime between 2 and 2:30 a.m. The victim stated she was with the suspect at a local bar on Friday night into Saturday morning. She stated Donald Fourman had consumed at least 12 beers at the bar and got into an argument with another male inside the bar. The victim stated that she had tried to stop Donald from getting into a fight with the male, and that Donald pushed her onto the ground, causing bruising and injuries to her hands and elbows. The victim stated that when they arrived at their home, Donald punched her in the face for no known reason. She stated the punch knocked her to the ground, and then Donald climbed on top of her and continued to punch her and choke her. She stated that while Donald was on top of her and hitting and choking her, she stuck her fingers into his eyes to stop him from choking her. She tried to call 911, but Donald took her cellular phone; breaking it along with his own phone. She said that Donald gave no reason for assaulting her, but told her that she assaulted him first. She admitted that at some point during or after the incident, she burned Donald’s arm with a lit cigarette. The victim had several injuries to her face, including a black eye, bruised cheeks, a bruise on her chin, a large bruise on the inside and outside of her left ear. She also had several red marks on her neck which indicate strangulation, along with scratches on her neck and chest. The victim also had several bruises on both of her arms and elbows, and a large dark-colored bruise on the palm of her hand. The victim stated that she did not want charges filed, and that if they were she would not show up to court. She stated that she just wanted the police department to be aware of the incident in case it happens again. The officer spoke with Assistant Prosecutor Jesse Green in reference to the incident and he advised to charge Donald if the officer believed the victim’s story. Donald was charged with Domestic Violence but not incarcerated due to several factors to include the lapse of time in the reporting of the incident.

Curfew

On March 17, at approximately 2:15 a.m., an officer observed a male subject walking east bound in the 600 block of Sater Street. The officer asked the subject his name, to which the officer was aware was a juvenile and was outside on a public street after curfew hours. The officer also was aware the juvenile had history of running away from home. The juvenile advised his mother did not know he was out walking. The officer patted the juvenile down for weapons before asking him to have a seat in the rear of the cruiser; he has a caution for being armed. During the pat down the officer noticed an item in the juvenile’s left front pocket. The juvenile advised it was a vape pen. The juvenile said it contained nicotine and that he used it that day. The juvenile was transported to his residence and released to his mother. He was also issued citations in reference curfew violation and possession of tobacco products as a minor. The juvenile is also on juvenile probation.

