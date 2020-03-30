Y operates pandemic child care

GREENVILLE – The YMCA of Darke County’s state-licensed child care center at the Y’s Greenville location has been approved by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to operate as a temporary pandemic child care center.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

The child care will serve infants 6 weeks and older, toddlers, preschool and school age up to age 12.

This service is for parents who are employed providing health, safety and other essential services as defined by the Director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The Y is working with the Darke County Health Department to follow their guidelines and ensure the safety of the children and families being served, as well as the safety of our staff. Extra safety precautions include:

* Each child will be met at the door by a staff member

* Temperature will be taken before the child enters the building

* Hourly temperature checks

* 6 children to a group to allow for social distancing

* State of Ohio cleaning standards will be met hourly and for each shift

In order to enroll your child, you must complete the following two forms and provide verification of parent/guardian employment that provides health, safety and other essential services.

Please complete both forms for each child you plan to enroll.

http://www.odjfs.state.oh.us/forms/num/JFS01234/pdf/

http://www.odjfs.state.oh.us/forms/num/JFS01259/pdf/

For more information, contact Annette Jacoby, Director of Child Development – ajacoby@ymcadarkecounty.org, 937-548-3777 ext. 112.