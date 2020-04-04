Motorcyclist CareFlighted after crash

WILLOWDELL – A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday morning after colliding into the rear of farm equipment on a rural road outside of Willowdell. At approximately 6:21 a.m., emergency personnel from Osgood Fire and Rescue responded along with Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department and CareFlight to the 14100 block of Willowdell Road in reference to a motorcyclist unresponsive after having crashed into the rear of farm equipment.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that a black 2017 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle, driven by 61-year-old Robert Goubeaux of Versailles, was traveling south on Willowdell Road when Goubeaux struck the rear of a southbound 2013 Bobcat Skid loader, driven by 35-year-old Nicholas Dirksen of Yorkshire. The force of the impact resulted in Goubeaux’s motorcycle traveling off the left side of the roadway where he was ejected.

Goubeaux, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was treated on the scene by Osgood Rescue for what were described as life-threatening injuries prior to being transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Dirksen was uninjured in the incident.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Department’s “Accident Reconstruction Team” was called to the scene to aid in the investigation of the crash. The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

A motorcyclist was CareFlighted following a Friday morning crash. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/web1_careflight-motorcyle-w.jpg A motorcyclist was CareFlighted following a Friday morning crash. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com