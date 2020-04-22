Volunteer opportunity in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE — In 2007, Main Street Greenville created the Adopt-A-Box Flower Program in downtown Greenville. Since then, more than 70 flower boxes and pots are funded and planted each spring by individuals and businesses located in the community.

This year’s Downtown Planting Day will be held from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23. During this time, a group of volunteers gather downtown to plant the flowers along South Broadway. Main Street Greenville invites you to get your family, business, church, or organization together and join us as we work to beautify our town!

The Adopt-A-Box Flower Program was created to increase community pride and provide an active and colorful atmosphere. “Planting fresh flowers in the boxes along Broadway brings such a sense of life and vibrancy to the downtown district,” said Ryan Berry, executive director of Main Street Greenville. “The volunteers who donate their time take pride in their hometown and they know that little touches can make all the difference.”

The Adopt-A-Box Flower Program also receives sponsorship and assistance from BASF Corporation, Miller Flowers Greenhouse & Florist, and Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln.

If you would like to volunteer for this event please report to the area in front of the courthouse at 8 a.m. and bring a hand trowel, gloves, and a broom if possible. All are welcome to help with this community activity. Please contact Main Street Greenville at info@mainstreetgreenville.org for additional information.

If you are interested in adopting a flower box, please contact Main Street Greenville or fill out the adoption form on their website. Flower boxes can be sponsored for $35 and flower pots for $50. Plaques are placed on each box and pot to recognize the wonderful family of donors who contribute to making downtown a beautiful destination!

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and growth in historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org, follow them on Facebook, or contact them at (937) 548-4998.