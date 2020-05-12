Health Department to open with limited hours

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County General Health District will reopen offices to the public by appointment only. All visitors will be screened upon entry and a mask will need to be worn. If you do not have a mask, we will provide one to you.

The Environmental Division will be accepting in-office appointments with limited hours beginning May 18. If you need to make an appointment for Environmental Services or for a Birth or Death certificate, please call 937-548-4196 ext. 209 to schedule an appointment. Appointments will be scheduled Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you are able to call, email, or mail information to the Health Department without making an appointment, we are asking that you do so.

Birth and death certificate applications can be accessed by going to our website www.darkecountyhealth.org/services/birth-death/ The Nursing Division will be giving vaccinations beginning on Tuesday, May 19, by appointment only. To schedule an appointment with the Nursing Division, call 937-548-4196 ext. 224.

For all patrons over two years of age, a mask will be required to be worn. When you arrive at the health department for your vaccination appointment, please stay in your car and call 937-548-4196 ext. 224. We will notify you when we are ready for you to enter the building. This will help limit people gathering in one area, which will aid in keeping everyone healthy.

A copy of the Director’s Orders can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/publicorders/Directors-Stay-Safe-Ohio-Order.pdf. General questions regarding the orders should be made by calling the Ohio Department of Health’s phone number at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. If you have a complaint regarding a business and the Stay at Home order, call 937-548-4196 ext. 209.