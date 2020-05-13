Greenville BOE meeting slated for May 21

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Board of Education will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, in the Anna Bier Civic Center, Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is for any business that may come before the Board.

PLEASE NOTE: As a result of the current pandemic and in accordance with the Governor’s request to keep groups to 10 or less, we will not be allowing the public into the Anna Bier room for the meeting. The public can view the meeting live on the Greenville City Schools Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Greenville-City-Schools-230754046936451/